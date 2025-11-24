Family renews call for answers 28 years after Grande Prairie correctional officer vanished

The family of missing Grande Prairie correctional officer Danny Gaulton is once again pleading for answers, 28 years to the day since he vanished without a trace.Gaulton, 26, had moved from Newfoundland and Labrador to Alberta in 1997 to start his career. On November 24 of that year, he disappeared in Grande Prairie, leaving behind no clues, no remains and not even a sign of his gold 1985 Chrysler LeBaron..His family has refused to let the case fade.In 2020, they teamed up with Pulse Private Investigations, an Ontario firm that profiled the case on Facebook and on its podcast, Whereabouts Unknown.Since then, investigators say they’ve fielded hundreds of tips, many pointing to the old Park Hotel and to men long suspected of playing a role in what the family believes was Gaulton’s murder. One of those suspects has since died, avoiding any chance of accountability.Despite the renewed attention, search efforts and interviews, neither Gaulton nor his vehicle has ever been found. His siblings say they remain determined to bring him home and are now offering a large private reward for information leading to his recovery.They’re urging anyone with information — no matter how minor it may seem — to contact the Whereabouts Unknown confidential tip line at 289-975-0909.