Famous Airdrie pizzeria faces social media storm over 'MMIWG' comments

CALGARY — A popular Airdrie pizzeria is once again facing backlash after a social media post sparked controversy, splitting commentators down left- and right-wing political lines.Pauls Pizza drew criticism after recently posting on Facebook that its weekly wing special is “half price every Thursday! But full price for members of the MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+, so that they can feel special in our safe space.”.The acronym refers to “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual” people.The term has gained wider public attention in recent days after a clip of NDP MP Leah Gazan criticizing the federal government’s 2026 budget went viral worldwide, where she referenced funding cuts affecting indigenous women..“They provided zero dollars to deal with the ongoing genocide of MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+,” Gazan said.The restaurant’s post quickly drew outrage from some corners of the internet, with users accusing the business of racism and making light of the issue.“MMIW? Missing and murdered indigenous women? Are you guys for real?” one Facebook user wrote.Pauls Pizza responded, saying, “If they are missing and murdered, then unfortunately they aren’t getting any special pricing.”In a follow-up post on April 9, the business said it had not initially understood the meaning of the acronym..“Honestly I didn't even know what MMIW stood for. So calm down, you Karens,” Pauls posted.“But now knowing what it stands for, why is it being added to the alphabet community? And why do indigenous women get it added and not missing women of other cultures/colours?”In additional posts on April 11, the business addressed the backlash and said it had received harassment following the controversy..“Ironic how the same people who are calling me racist are being racist themselves. Not to mention the death threats and calls harassing my staff,” Pauls posted.“You're not helping your cause... And no, I'm not a victim. Sometimes I say dumb things and deserve what happens.”Later that same day, Pauls claimed that complaints had been made to the City of Airdrie authorities..“Lefties contacted the city on me, wanting them to revoke our business license,” Pauls wrote.“Like I've mentioned several times in the past, we've welcomed all people in our business and have never denied service to anyone based on their race, sexual orientation, political beliefs, etc.”Reaction across social media has been divided. Critics have called for boycotts, while others have defended the business, framing the post as satire..A user known as Captain Canadian on X accused the restaurant’s owner, Farouk Elsaghir, of being “a racist bigot who uses prejudice to promote his business.”“Today he is mocking missing and murdered indigenous women,” Captain Canadian added.“His business Facebook page is full of right-wing hate. Scum of the earth.”Others were quick to come to Pauls’ defence, with one X user saying Elsaghir wasn’t making fun of indigenous women; he was “making fun of liberals.”“If I ever go to Airdrie, I’m getting pizza there,” another X user said.Pauls Pizza also responded to Captain Canadian, thanking him for the “free advertising.”The controversy is not the first time the restaurant has been in the spotlight in recent months..In January, Pauls Pizza hosted a Stay Free Alberta petition signature station, setting up canvassers in a section of the restaurant that didn’t interfere with operations or customers.The move quickly sparked backlash online, alongside vocal support from Alberta independence advocates.The Western Standard has reached out to Pauls Pizza for comment.