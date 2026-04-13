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Famous Airdrie pizzeria faces social media storm over 'MMIWG' comments

A popular Airdrie pizzeria is once again facing backlash after a social media post sparked controversy, splitting commentators down left- and right-wing political lines.
A popular Airdrie pizzeria is once again facing backlash after a social media post sparked controversy, splitting commentators down left- and right-wing political lines.Courtesy of Colton English via Google Reviews
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Alberta
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Airdrie
Leah Gazan
Alberta Independence
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Social Media Backlash
Alberta independence movement
social media dispute
Stay Free Alberta
MMIWG
pauls pizza
MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+
Farouk Elsaghir

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