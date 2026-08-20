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Famous geopolitical strategist warns independent Alberta would be forced to rely on US

Famous American geopolitical strategist Peter Zeihan believes an independent Alberta would be heavily reliant on the United States for trade, capital and market access and urged independence supporters to consider what would come after leaving Canada.
Famous American geopolitical strategist Peter Zeihan believes an independent Alberta would be heavily reliant on the United States for trade, capital and market access and urged independence supporters to consider what would come after leaving Canada.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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