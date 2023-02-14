Jordan Peterson

Jordan Peterson's rallies on Canadian campuses often draw protests.

 Courtesy YouTube

A group of public intellectuals penned an open letter to the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO) asking it to drop its investigation into prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson. 

“The College of Psychologists of Ontario is engaging in McCarthyite tactics, demanding Dr. Peterson sign the following statement: ‘I may have lacked professionalism in public statements during a January 25, 2022 podcast appearance,’” said the public intellectuals in a letter to CPO Council members. 

james.morris
james.morris

The attacks on Peterson are yet another example of why the medical profession can not be trusted...the past 3 years have proven that many Dr's and nurses backed a socialist ideology over our citizens instead of practising "quality" health care to which they signed up for...2 faced hypocrites most...

G K
G K

The compromised-part-time-drama-teacher will now take measures to cancel all 75 signatories. HOW DARE THEY!!!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It seems obvious that every governing body in Canada wether it’s health or education or whatever has been throughly corrupted by Trudeau infected Orwellian “woke” group think

Canada’s institutions are a laughing stock of cowardly idiocy

How can anyone take them seriously?

james.morris
james.morris

100%

