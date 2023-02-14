A group of public intellectuals penned an open letter to the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO) asking it to drop its investigation into prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson.
“The College of Psychologists of Ontario is engaging in McCarthyite tactics, demanding Dr. Peterson sign the following statement: ‘I may have lacked professionalism in public statements during a January 25, 2022 podcast appearance,’” said the public intellectuals in a letter to CPO Council members.
“The issues in question are conspicuously political and not clinical.”
The letter was signed by 75 intellectuals. Some of the signatories include New York University social psychologist Jonathan Haidt, Harvard University psychology professor Steven Pinker, and Concordia University marketing professor Gad Saad.
Peterson said January 3 the CPO is demanding he do a course about social media etiquette.
“BREAKING: the Ontario College of Psychologists @CPOntario has demanded that I submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts for, among other crimes, retweeting @PierrePoilievre and criticizing @JustinTrudeau and his political allies,” he said.
He said he has to take social media training, with reports documenting his progress. If he objects, he will face an in-person tribunal hearing and suspension of his right to practice as a licensed clinical psychologist.
The CPO alleges some of Peterson’s comments about topics such as gender ideology, climate change, overpopulation, and nuclear power appear to undermine public trust in the profession and raise questions about his ability to work as a psychologist. The intellectuals said they do not, “and the allegation they do is symptomatic of precisely the dogmatic victimhood ideology that Dr. Peterson is famous for criticizing.”
The letter said a person does not need to agree with all of his beliefs to realize the CPO’s concerns do not relate to his clinical practice. It said the CPO has presented no evidence he lacked professionalism, undermined public trust in the profession, or committed actions which would have raised questions about his ability to carry out his responsibilities as a psychologist.
The letter went on to say Peterson has expressed opinions which he has every right to do without the threat of losing his licence. It added these opinions are shared by many psychotherapy patients, who would be ill-served by a profession demonizing their beliefs and purging a psychologist sharing them.
The intellectuals concluded by saying the CPO is “abusing its mandate for ensuring professional integrity to engage in thought policing, ideological indoctrination, and compelled speech, which is unacceptable in a liberal democracy.”
“We urge you to drop your inquisition and save what is left of the college’s moral and professional standing,” they said.
Peterson praised the intellectuals for writing the letter.
“This is a fine kettle of fish @CPOntario: some of the most well-respected psychologists in the world appear to have some questions about your inquisition,” he said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The attacks on Peterson are yet another example of why the medical profession can not be trusted...the past 3 years have proven that many Dr's and nurses backed a socialist ideology over our citizens instead of practising "quality" health care to which they signed up for...2 faced hypocrites most...
The compromised-part-time-drama-teacher will now take measures to cancel all 75 signatories. HOW DARE THEY!!!
It seems obvious that every governing body in Canada wether it’s health or education or whatever has been throughly corrupted by Trudeau infected Orwellian “woke” group think
Canada’s institutions are a laughing stock of cowardly idiocy
How can anyone take them seriously?
100%
