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FAO says Ontario deficits set to drag on for years as debt heads toward $550 billion

Report points to health costs and rising interest as the main reasons the books stay in the red
Ontario's debt is set to increase by more than 25% over the next 4 years
Ontario's debt is set to increase by more than 25% over the next 4 yearsWestern Standard
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Doug Ford
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