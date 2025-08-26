Farage proposes kicking all illegal immigrants out of the UK, calls situation 'national emergency'

Nigel Farage, leader of the hard-right Reform UK party, delivered a provocative speech Tuesday outlining his party's aggressive stance on immigration. Labeling the current situation a "national emergency," Farage proposed a sweeping plan to detain and deport all individuals who enter the UK illegally, including women and children.Farage's proposal, dubbed "Operation Restoring Justice," encompasses several radical measures:Withdrawal from International Agreements: He advocates for the UK to leave the European Convention on Human Rights and suspend the 1951 Refugee Convention for five years.Creation of a UK Deportation Command: This new agency would coordinate across government departments to detain illegal migrants and deport up to 280,000 individuals annually, utilizing expanded charter flights supported by the Royal Air Force.Establishment of Detention Centers: Proposed facilities would be located on military bases and remote locations like Ascension Island to house detainees.Lifetime Bans and Sanctions: Individuals deported would face lifetime bans from re-entering the UK, with penalties for those who attempt to return.Financial Incentives for Cooperation: Farage suggests offering £2 billion to countries like Afghanistan to accept deportees and imposing sanctions on nations that refuse..Between 2020 and September 2024, approximately 175,000 unauthorized arrivals were recorded in the UK, with 78% entering via small boats . The announcement has sparked widespread debate.Supporters argue that the plan addresses public concerns over immigration and national security. However, critics, including government officials and human rights organizations, warn that such measures could violate international obligations and erode humanitarian protections.Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government is pursuing alternative measures, including cracking down on smuggling gangs and reforming asylum procedures.Despite holding only four seats in Parliament, Reform UK is gaining popularity in national polls, with immigration now surpassing health and the economy as a top voter concern.