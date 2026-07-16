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Farkas and Wilson spar over whether Alberta independence would hurt economy, investment

The debate over business investment leaving Alberta due to the independence movement continues to grow as Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas has warned that leaving Canada could inflict severe economic damage on the province.
The debate over business investment leaving Alberta due to the independence movement continues to grow as Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas has warned that leaving Canada could inflict severe economic damage on the province.WS Canva
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Yyc
Abpoli
Jeromy Farkas
Business
Calgary Chamber Of Commerce
Abpol
Business Council Of Alberta
Alberta Independence
Keith Wilson
Deborah Yedlin
Alberta independence movement
W. Brett Wilson
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