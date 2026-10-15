Farkas fires shots at Smith while championing 'LGBTQ' rights at Forever Canadian rally

CALGARY — Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas took several not-so-subtle shots at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith Thursday night, using his speech at Thomas Lukaszuk’s Forever Canadian rally to continue his ongoing feud with the premier while championing 'LGBTQ+' rights and inclusivity.Speaking to thousands of federalist supporters at the BMO Centre, Farkas departed from his planned remarks to address the deadly Calgary Transit bus crash earlier in the day, which resulted in three fatalities, before calling out Smith and her government on numerous topics..“Let's hear it for every queer kid growing up in Alberta,” Farkas said, presumably in reference to the UCP government's policies regarding ‘gender-affirming health care‘ and parental consent for students aged 15 and under who wish to change their names or pronouns at school.“I was one of those kids. I am one of those kids, and I never thought I'd live to see the day when someone like me would become mayor of Calgary.”The rally, headlined by Prime Minister Mark Carney, comes just four days before Albertans are set to head to the polls for Monday's referendum, and Farkas, in what was arguably the most emotional and fiery speech of the evening, singled out Smith by name while delivering a message about acceptance and inclusivity.“For the kids here tonight, I want you to know, and Danielle, I want you to know, too,” he said.“That no matter who you are, you belong in this city. You are welcome in this city. You are loved in this city. And you have a future in this country.”.Carney warns Albertans against ‘dangerous bluff’ of sending message with referendum vote.The mayor followed those remarks with calls for the crowd to celebrate transgender rights and indigenous treaty rights, two issues that have put Smith's government at the centre of political controversy.“Let's hear it for trans rights. Let's hear it for treaty rights,” he said to massive applause from the more than 7,000 people in attendance.“We are all treaty people, and our promises to one another, one unbroken chain, our promises to one another matter in this country, in this province, and this city.”The mayor’s comments come amid an ongoing dispute with the premier over what Farkas says is provincial overreach into municipal affairs involving housing and zoning rules after Smith’s government decided to roll back some of Edmonton's zoning rules last week, which the premier said was because Ottawa had influenced the city’s changes in 2024.Farkas also praised former Calgary mayor and current Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi and former deputy premier Lukaszuk, whom he described as an “incredible Alberta and Canadian hero.”“We don't all vote the same way,” Farkas said in closing.“We don't agree on everything, but we will always be forever Canadian.”