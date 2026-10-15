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Farkas fires shots at Smith while championing 'LGBTQ' rights at Forever Canadian rally

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas on October 15, 2026.
Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas on October 15, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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