“I’ve always been an avid hiker and mountaineer, so when I heard about the incredible work that the Alex does for our community, I knew I wanted to use my passion for the outdoors to support their cause,” he said.
“I’m excited to take on this challenge and raise funds for a cause that is so important for our city.”
The statement said after completing twelve peaks in the past twelve days, he is grateful for the support of many friends who have stepped up to support the critical care services the Alex offers. It said he is a little shy of half of his goal of 25 peaks and $25,000.
The current situation is similar to 2003, which was one of the worst years in history for avalanche deaths. More wind and snow are expected in mountain areas near Calgary, increasing the avalanche risk on the weekend.
Farkas said now is the time “to step back and think of the big picture.” He added he will be suspending his climbs for the next few days.
After the weekend, the statement said he will assess monitoring data and alternatives. If it is safe to do so, it said he will go on safe terrains not prone to avalanches.
He thanked people for “the support you’ve given to make this campaign an incredible success.”
“I know that this decision will disappoint some who have been following this journey with great interest, and I am sorry,” he said.
Farkas collected more than $200,000 in donations through his run on the Pacific Crest Trail for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area when the campaign ended in September.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
