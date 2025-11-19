Farkas reaffirms his plan to lower property tax hike as city's budget approval nears

Calgary's Mayor Jeremy Farkas has reaffirmed one of his top goals for the 2026 budget: to cut the property tax increase.At the 2026 economic outlook in Calgary, where experts discussed the city's economic development Wednesday, the mayor stated for the incoming 2026 municipal budget, he and his fellow councillors "will be making decisions over the next week in our municipal budget debate that is going to set Calgary's course for years to come.""Through the course of the campaign and in the days afterwards, Calgarians have been asking us for three things: first, to be responsible."."Second, to work together as a team.""And third, to include the public in the major decisions that impact them the most." "We have to respect the pressure that people are under right now, higher costs at the grocery store, rising interest rates, and global uncertainty that none of us can control nor predict," Farkas added.Here's what he says to expect from the city's budget and what he wants to prioritize:"As we approach this year's budget, our message is simple: to keep life affordable, to protect essential services and public safety, and to plan for long-term stability..How's he doing this you might ask?"I and others will be championing meaningful steps to reduce the proposed nearly 6% tax increase on homeowners by at least half," Farkas stated."Not by pretending the challenges have disappeared, not by pushing the problems onto future councils, but by making real choices, by setting real priorities, and by acting like a city and a council that knows where we are going."According to the Calgary Herald, Farkas had previously expressed his disapproval of the property tax hike for 2026 — and had hinted in late October that he and his fellow councillors may seek to reduce it.."Calgarians want homes that they can afford.""They want clear rules.""They want predictability, and they want a voice in how their communities will continue to grow," stated Farkas.The city budget will be approved by the end of November.