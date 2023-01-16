“I’ve always been an avid hiker and mountaineer, so when I heard about the incredible work that the Alex does for our community, I knew I wanted to use my passion for the outdoors to support their cause,” he said.
“I’m excited to take on this challenge and raise funds for a cause that is so important for our city.”
The statement said conditions have improved for select areas of the southern Rocky Mountains. It said the calm weather and cooler temperatures have worked in his favour, with forecasters anticipating conditions remaining stable for the beginning of the week.
He said he is grateful “for the support of the many friends who’ve stepped up to support critical health services for vulnerable Calgarians through the Alex.” He added he is a little shy of half of his goal to climb 25 peaks and raise $25,000.
“This certainly isn’t the first time things in my life haven’t gone to plan, and it won’t be the last!” he said.
“Thank you again for your patience as we make the best of a tricky situation.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
