UPDATED: Farkas says new Cowboys agreement protects residents while preserving Stampede entertainment

CALGARY — Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas says a new agreement between the city and Cowboys Music Festival operator Penny Lane Entertainment strikes a balance between preserving Stampede celebrations and addressing long-standing neighbourhood concerns over noise and late-night disturbances.In a statement released Friday, Farkas announced that the City of Calgary had issued an amended permit allowing the Cowboys Music Festival to proceed under revised conditions that include earlier concert end times and additional sound mitigation measures.."The City of Calgary has issued a new, mutually agreeable amended permit to Penny Lane Entertainment that delivers stronger protections for nearby residents while allowing the Cowboys Music Festival to move forward," Farkas said.The permit amendment follows days of controversy surrounding council's decision to maintain new restrictions on major Stampede concert tents despite criticism from business operators and intervention from Premier Danielle Smith.Under the new agreement, Penny Lane Entertainment has agreed to end all live concerts at midnight, including on weekends. Last year, concerts were permitted to run until 1:30 a.m.The company has also agreed to reduce bass levels, lower overnight sound and invest in additional sound mitigation measures.According to details provided by Ward 12 Coun. Landon Johnston, live music before midnight will continue to operate at last year's maximum noise limit of 75 decibels, while bass levels will be reduced to a maximum of 82 decibels..After concerts end on Friday and Saturday nights, outdoor speaker music will still be permitted until 1:30 a.m., but at a reduced maximum volume of 65 decibels and lower bass levels of 80 decibels. There are no changes to the cooldown periods or decibel limits previously established for weekday and weekend operations.Farkas said the changes will provide quieter nights for nearby residents while preserving one of Calgary's signature Stampede attractions."I want to thank Penny Lane Entertainment for working constructively with Administration," he said. "They listened to community concerns and agreed to meaningful improvements that better balance a successful festival with the needs of nearby residents."Johnston said city officials met with festival operators on site and reviewed new investments in sound-mitigation technology, production design changes and operational adjustments intended to further reduce impacts on nearby residents.The agreement comes after Farkas publicly defended the city's crackdown on noise exemptions, arguing that some large off-site Stampede venues had generated years of complaints from residents over excessive noise, late-night disturbances and public disorder.Earlier this week, he rejected claims the city was targeting the Calgary Stampede itself, saying the dispute involved a small number of private operators and their impact on surrounding communities..'This is bullsh*t': Calgary mayor rejects 'Anti-Stampede' claims amid Cowboys tent restrictions.City data previously cited by the mayor showed more than 220 noise complaints were filed in connection with two major music festivals in 2025, including 125 complaints related to the Cowboys Music Festival.Farkas said the revised conditions will apply consistently across major festival operators."For fairness, these same concert end times will apply to all major music festivals operating under noise exemption permits, including Badlands, which has also agreed to end its events at 1:00 a.m.," he said.Johnston said Badlands and Wildhorse will also have their permits amended to include the same pre-midnight decibel limits, adding that both operators had already agreed to end live concerts at or before midnight.The mayor said the agreement demonstrates that compromises can be reached that support both residents and event organizers as Calgary prepares for the start of the 2026 Stampede."These improvements help residents get more rest while ensuring visitors continue to enjoy the world-class entertainment that makes our city shine," Farkas said."I look forward to welcoming everyone for ten great days of celebrating the best of Calgary."