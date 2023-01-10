Former Calgary city councillor and mayoral candidate Jeromy Farkas said he will be climbing 25 peaks in 25 days to raise $25,000 for the Alex Community Health Centre.
“I’ve always been an avid hiker and mountaineer, so when I heard about the incredible work that the Alex does for our community, I knew I wanted to use my passion for the outdoors to support their cause,” said Farkas in a Tuesday press release.
“I’m excited to take on this challenge and raise funds for a cause that is so important for our city.”
01/02/2023 - Peak #2 of 2023Doorjam MountainGPS: https://t.co/P3sj6xnLwd@TELUSNews @TheAlexCHC @JoyBowenEyre #yyccc #abpoli https://t.co/a31fRUUiyW pic.twitter.com/mm1Ni57KXo— Jeromy "Pathfinder" Farkas (@JeromyYYC) January 2, 2023
The release said he will be documenting his journey on social media and is encouraging Calgarians to join in the effort by donating. It said McLeod Law will be upping the stakes by matching donations up to $15,000 to allow donors to the campaign to double their impact.
Farkas hopes to raise awareness through this fundraiser for the Alex’s mission to help individuals and families on their journey from crisis to wellness and to support the mobile programming providing primary healthcare to people in need.
The release went on to say there are about 6,000 Calgarians experiencing homelessness or dealing with precarious housing every night, often dealing with complex health and addiction issues. It added many of them cannot access traditional medical care but are in urgent need due to unprecedented conditions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, soaring inflation, and the opioid crisis.
“With decades in experience in mobile healthcare, the Alex knows that being in the right place at the right time is critical to meeting the needs of those who experience barriers to good healthcare,” said the Alex CEO Joy Bowen-Eyre.
“We are ensuring that more Calgarians will be able to have access to judgment-free, dignified healthcare, leading to better outcomes for individuals and across the healthcare system.”
01/04/2023 - Peak #5 of 2023Prairie Mountain (again - avalanche risk too high to go much deeper into K-Country atm)GPS: https://t.co/m8jPdoXxFy@TheAlexCHC @JoyBowenEyre https://t.co/qcj8it1nQa pic.twitter.com/Agn9M5ldpF— Jeromy "Pathfinder" Farkas (@JeromyYYC) January 4, 2023
Bowen-Eyre said she is grateful to Farkas for his dedication and support. She said his feat will “not only raise much-needed funds for our organization, but it will also raise awareness for the important work we do.”
The release said he has climbed 9 of the 25 peaks to date, the equivalent elevation gain of summiting Mount Everest from sea level. With 16 days left to raise $25,000, it said he is in a race against time, the elements, and his physical capabilities.
“The organization provides vital support to Calgarians in need, and I’m proud to help make a difference in the lives of those facing difficult challenges,” he said.
01/08/2023 - Peak #9 of 2023GPS: https://t.co/QRuZUVKKiN@TheAlexCHC @JoyBowenEyre #yyccc #abpoli https://t.co/5zqarM0nyX pic.twitter.com/YCk6PsbAsx— Jeromy "Pathfinder" Farkas (@JeromyYYC) January 9, 2023
Farkas collected more than $200,000 in donations through his run on the Pacific Crest Trail for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area (BBBS Calgary) when the campaign ended in September.
"While I was the one tackling the trail one step at a time, this couldn't have been done without the support of our community,” he said.
The campaign was supported by more than 900 donors. The money will be used to provide mentorship to young people facing adversity.
Farkas said on December 1 he does not intend to compete in the next Alberta election or the Calgary Heritage federal by-election.
“With such a great team, I know that we would be well-positioned to win,” he said.
“But I also know that’s not where I can make the most impact.”
I do not intend to run in the spring provincial election or the federal byelection in Calgary-Heritage. I plan to keep driving positive change at home, rather than in Edmonton or Ottawa. It will be hard to top this year's adventure, but I might have just the thing! #yyccc #ableg pic.twitter.com/FOCbPUCQQL— Jeromy "Pathfinder" Farkas (@JeromyYYC) December 2, 2022
