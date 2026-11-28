The head of a federal Crown corporation tasked with financing Canadian farmers filed 62 expense claims for meals last year while accumulating monthly corporate credit card bills of up to $23,020, newly disclosed records show.Blacklock's Reporter says Farm Credit Canada (FCC) CEO Justine Hendricks also had her corporate Visa card suspended in 2023 after failing to make minimum payments, resulting in $1,885 in late fees.Documents obtained through access to information requests and disclosed by Conservative MP John Barlow (Foothills, AB) revealed extensive correspondence between Hendricks’ executive assistant and caterers arranging meals charged to the Crown corporation.Menu requests included Portuguese chicken, lentil salad, assorted baked goods, baba ghanoush, beet hummus, fresh vegetables and naan.“We’re all set for the Portuguese chicken with accompaniments, the lentil salad and winter baking tray,” Hendricks’ executive assistant wrote to one caterer.On another occasion, her assistant requested a Sunday lunch for three, suggesting a charcuterie board featuring cheeses and vegetables.“As soon as we know her decision, you’ll be the first to know,” the assistant wrote.Another restaurateur received detailed instructions regarding Hendricks’ preferred dining arrangements.“Justine really appreciated the ‘family style’ format from last time,” the assistant wrote.“The shared appetizer platter, main course with a side salad and the dessert tray were exactly what she was hoping for.”Hendricks was appointed CEO of Farm Credit Canada in 2023 at an annual salary of $458,000.Within months of taking the position, she had her corporate credit card suspended over an overdue minimum payment of just $12.63.The Royal Bank issued an email marked “urgent” on July 11, 2023, after the payment remained outstanding for seven weeks.Accounting records showed Hendricks’ monthly corporate credit card expenses typically ranged from $10,797 to $23,020.Between January 27 and December 1, 2025, Hendricks submitted 62 expense claims covering breakfasts, lunches and suppers..Internal correspondence revealed concerns among Farm Credit Canada managers over the documentation accompanying some of the CEO’s expenses and how the spending might be perceived if publicly disclosed.“Does it catch attention in reviews when made public?” asked one employee in a September 29, 2025, email.Another manager described the expense claims as “complicated,” identifying unexplained gaps in supporting documentation.“There are a few receipts of payment for external hospitality without a proper bill of expenses breakdown,” the manager wrote.The employee described the lack of itemized receipts as unacceptable and warned some expenses could raise concerns with internal auditors.“The audit division may find this particular transaction as non-compliant,” the email said.Farm Credit Canada is a federal Crown corporation mandated to provide financing and other financial services to Canadian farmers, agricultural businesses and food producers.The records detailed in the report did not establish whether any of Hendricks’ expense claims were subsequently rejected or whether she was required to reimburse the Crown corporation.