Farm Credit Canada CEO’s corporate Visa suspended over unpaid bills, records show

CALGARY — The chief executive of Farm Credit Canada had her corporate credit card suspended for delinquency after failing to make required payments, according to Access To Information records that also reveal concerns among staff over late fees, interest charges and a series of high-dollar expense claims.As first reported by Blacklock’s Reporter, internal emails show FCC CEO Justine Hendricks accumulated $1,885 in late fees and interest charges after repeatedly falling behind on payments tied to a corporate Royal Bank Visa card issued following her appointment in 2023.“I am curious to know why the statement is not being paid on time to avoid interest charges,” an FCC bookkeeper wrote in a Sept. 29 staff email. “Just wanted to give you the heads up on this.”Records show Hendricks was provided the corporate card to cover business expenses but almost immediately encountered issues processing payments through FCC’s Regina office. At one point, the account was frozen after a minimum payment was missed.In a July 11, 2023 email marked “urgent,” the Royal Bank advised FCC that Hendricks’ card had been suspended after she failed to make a minimum payment of $12.63 that was more than seven weeks overdue.“Would you happen to know anything about this?” one manager wrote after receiving the bank’s notice. “I have been notified the card is currently in delinquent status due to an outstanding balance. Please see the message from RBC.”Accounting records show monthly charges on the corporate card ranged from $10,797 to $23,020. FCC staff later sought clarification from Hendricks regarding some of the expenses..Farm Credit Canada CEO praised Fidel Castro in staff talk\n\n.“Would you happen to know anything about it?” one inquiry asked. The Access To Information records contained no response from the CEO.The documents also show Hendricks accumulated more than $422,700 in expenses during her first three years as CEO, roughly four times the rate of her predecessor.Among the expenses listed were:$85 for an “Elbow’s Up” T-shirt;$115 for a clothing steamer, with a note stating Hendricks “was being filmed today for the annual meeting and needed to freshen up after her travel”;$192 for a hockey jersey used at speaking events;$234 for nine days of parking at Ottawa International Airport while travelling to Singapore on a business-class trip; and$2,231 for a rental vehicle driven between Calgary and Banff, a trip described as approximately 150 kilometres each way.Internal correspondence suggests some managers were concerned about how the spending would be viewed if disclosed publicly.“Does it catch attention in reviews when made public?” one manager wrote in a Sept. 29, 2025 email. “There are examples I wanted you to be aware of.”Other staff raised concerns about documentation supporting some claims.One manager described several submissions as “complicated” and said there were unexplained gaps in the records.“There are a few receipts of payment for external hospitality without a proper bill of expenses breakdown,” the manager wrote. “It is not acceptable as I can’t see what was on the bill.”The email warned that FCC’s audit division could determine the transaction was non-compliant. “The audit division may find this particular transaction as non-compliant,” it stated.