FCC
Courtesy of FCC

A federal bank, Farm Credit Canada of Regina, paid bonuses to every senior manager through three years of pandemic, records show. The bank was one of nine federal agencies to pay 100% of executives a bonus year after year.

“Members are eligible for performance pay based on the extent to which they meet the commitments outlined in their annual performance agreements and demonstrate key leadership competencies,” the Treasury Board wrote in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons. “Individual pay is not related to departmental results.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

