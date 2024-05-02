Farm Credit Canada refutes rumour it is moving headquarters from Regina to Quebec

The Saskatchewan United Party says that Farm Credit Canada is relocating its headquarters from Regina to Quebec, but FCC says that rumour is old and false.On Thursday, a press release from the Saskatchewan United Party called the alleged move "a concerning development that has caught the Moe government off guard" but one that came from "multiple high-level sources"The Crown corporation is a key lender for the agriculture and agri-food businesses. It has 100 offices across the country, but is headquartered in Regina. FCC loans out over $12 billion each year. Nadine Wilson, Sask United Leader, said it was time for the premier to intervene.“It is highly concerning that the Moe government was completely unaware that the Trudeau government had made this decision to move the FCC out of the province. It is time for the Moe government to show some leadership, address this situation, and protect the interests of Saskatchewan,” said Wilson.Jon Hromek, Sask United Deputy Leader, agreed.“Saskatchewan is the heartland of Canadian agriculture. The FCC has been in Saskatchewan for over 60 years and under Scott Moe’s government, it’s now reportedly leaving the province. This would be disastrous for Saskatchewan,” said Hromek.Such concerns might be premature, however. FCC spokesperson Jill McAllister said rumours that FCC were leaving are nothing new, but they are false."That's not true, just a rumor that keeps circulating. We're not moving, so that's the answer to that," she said.“To be absolutely clear, FCC is not moving its head office from Regina. While FCC is a national organization with a national mandate, we value being a part of Regina and share a passion for this community, along with our more than 1,000 FCC employees who call this community home. There is a lot of important work ahead for FCC as we serve our customers and the Canadian agriculture and food industry, and that is where our focus remains.” In comments to reporters on Thursday, Moe said he'd had "just a quick conversation in passing at an event with the new head of the FCC some months ago and indicated to her, the value of FCC not only for the City of the Regina but but the value of having FCC in Saskatchewan, where it is really the center of . . .agriculture for the nation of Canada."Moe said Agriculture Minister David Marit had also been in discussions with FCC to ensure it would stay in the province."This is the place for FCC to be centered because of what we do here in Saskatchewan and on the prairies in agriculture, that is not only leading the nation to Canada, but it's leading the world," Moe said.