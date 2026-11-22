CALGARY — Offices and suites for vice-presidents accounted for more than $2 million of the $15.95 million Farm Credit Canada spent renovating its Regina headquarters over five years, according to records tabled in the House of Commons.Blacklock’s Reporter says the Crown bank spent $2,070,475 on work on the 10th floor of its Hamilton Street headquarters. The amount covered offices, vice-presidential suites, furniture and workstations. Other renovations at the building included catering facilities and interior upgrades.Conservative MP John Barlow, who represents Foothills in Alberta, requested a breakdown of what the bank had spent on each improvement since 2021. Farm Credit Canada lists 11 vice-presidents in its annual reports..Farm Credit Canada CEO spent $44K on cocktail party despite federal travel cut directive.The figures follow a July 6 disclosure of records obtained under access-to-information legislation. Those records showed the bank spent $44,521 on a cocktail party for directors in Québec City. The bill included 19 bottles of wine and $1,368 in canapés.CEO Justine Hendricks, who earns $458,000 a year, claimed more than $182,000 a year in expenses, four times what her predecessor claimed. Her expenses included business-class air travel and filet mignon dinners. One receipt showed Hendricks paid $543 for an Uber from Edmonton to Calgary International Airport on April 30, 2025. The 309-kilometre trip took three and a half hours.Hendricks declined to comment. At an October 16, 2025 staff meeting, she told employees to give travel involving customers first call on the budget.“You have got to tighten the belt on this stuff,” she said.