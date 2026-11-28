CALGARY — Farm Credit Canada reported 20 people attended a $3,345 dinner hosted by two of its executives at an Ottawa oyster bar, but the restaurant receipt listed five guests, Blacklock’s Reporter has revealed.Conservative MP John Barlow (Foothills, Alberta) obtained the records through an access-to-information request. They show Farm Credit Canada vice-president Douglas Hewson and managing director Adam Smalley hosted the February 9 dinner at the Whalesbone, nine blocks from Parliament Hill. The Regina-based Crown lender declined to discuss the spending.The liquor bill came to $843 and included $36 Manhattans, $21 pints of beer and a $266 bottle of Bordeaux. The hosts also charged $252 for oysters, $95 for a striploin steak and $557 for the tip..Farm Credit Canada spent almost $16 million renovating Regina headquarters.Four months before the dinner, Farm Credit Canada CEO Justine Hendricks told farm loan managers at an October 16, 2025, staff meeting to rein in unnecessary spending.“You have got to tighten the belt on this stuff,” Hendricks said. “All of the expenses for this come up to me.”Hendricks claimed $422,700 in expenses during her first three years as CEO, four times what her predecessor claimed. Her expenses included business-class flights to Amsterdam, Düsseldorf, Madrid and Singapore, along with hotel stays in Canada at nightly rates of $583 at the Banff Springs Hotel and $700 at Toronto’s Residence Inn.An internal email reminded managers that before approving travel or hospitality, they were responsible for checking whether the spending was necessary, cost-effective and could “withstand public, media or stakeholder scrutiny.”