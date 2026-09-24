FAT BEAR WEEK 2026: Chunk fights to reclaim the title

Winter is coming — and these bears know it, fattening up to brace for the coldest season while competing to see who can achieve the widest waistline.The US National Park Service (NPS) is letting people vote on its fattest bear during its Fat Bear Week (also known as FBW), with many bears sizing up their gullets in hopes of being the plumpest of the bunch.The bears, located at Katmai National Park & Preserve's Brooks River, Alaska, include some repeat girthy contenders: Chunk, a male bear weighing an estimated 1,200 lbs, also crowned the fattest bear in 2025.This is a redemption arc for Chunk's massive rep, since back in 2024, he had been out-girthed by a mother bear, Grazer, who weighs 800 lbs, winning the title two years in a row..This year's lineup includes bears of all kinds: bear families, two subadults, four adult female bears, and five adult male bears — with voters having their chance to put in their say until September 29. The bears return to Brooks River every year in June for the salmon migration, preparing themselves and fattening up for winter. The contest got over one million voters from over 100 countries, becoming a online sensation.While the winning big bear does not get an official prize, bear lovers can donate to the Katmai Conservancy’s Otis Fund, named after Bear 480, a star fat bear who won the contest four times..Donations made until October 3 will be matched by explore.org which provides a livestream viewers can tune in on of the bears.Those interested in having their say in the fatest bear can do so here.