Fatal hit-and-run in Southern Alberta under investigation

The Brooks RCMP is investigating a fatal collision on Hwy. 1 near RR 131 after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning. The victim, a 30-year-old man from Andrews, Alta., had been checking his vehicle after hitting an animal when he was hit by another vehicle, which fled the scene.RCMP are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect vehicle, believed to be a grey or silver Volkswagen with damage to the driver's side. Anyone who was in the area between midnight and 4:30 a.m. or has dash cam video is urged to contact Brooks RCMP at 403-794-4400. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.P3Tips.com. The RCMP has extended condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.