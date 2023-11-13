Fatal shooting in Calgary mall parking lot, police investigating

One man is dead and two other victims injured after bullets were fired in the parking lot at the Trans Canada Center in Calgary Monday afternoon, police said. Calgary Police Services (CPS) are investigating the fatal shooting, which transpired in the 1400 block of 52 Street N.E. Marlborough Park, after the call that came in just before 2 p.m.The man was found dead when CPS arrived on-scene. Two other victims were transported to the hospital “with serious, life-threatening injuries.”Police believe the assailants left the scene after the shooting, and “continue to circulate the city searching for suspects.” Detectives have now begun reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses. In the meantime, CPS “believe[s] there is no further threat to public safety.” People should call the police if they have any information about the investigation. An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday.