A man legally changed his gender to female attempting to gain custody of his two daughters, infuriating LGBTQ and transgender activists.
Ecuadorian Rene Salinas Ramos told the media that his “sex change” had nothing to do with his gender identity or sexuality, but because the Ecuadorian legal system gives the mother “preferred rights” in custody battles.
“The laws say that the one who has the right is the woman. As of this moment, I am female. Now I’m also a mom, that’s how I consider myself,” Ramos told the media.
“I am very sure of my sexuality. What I have sought is that I want to be a mother, so that I can also give the love and protection of a mother … Being a father in this country, Ecuador, is punished and I’m only seen as a provider.”
Ramos alleges the mother has an “abusive environment” for his children to live in and he had no contact in over five months with them.
Ramos didn't reveal how many daughters he has or their ages.
Trans activists spent years fighting to change their gender on government documents and the law changed in 2015.
Ecuadorian Federation of Organizations (EFO) LGBTI National Director Diane Rodriguez said that Ramos is abusing the law and when she saw it in the local news, she thought it was “fake news.”
“This man’s private matter, to obtain custody of his daughters, isn’t the spirit of the law,” said Rodriguez.
Rodriguez expects the judge will not give custody because of his gender change “because it does not make sense that you have changed your gender in the identity document without being a trans person, only with the objective of taking advantage to obtain custody.”
EFO LGBTI released a statement denouncing Ramos “abuse” of the law which could affect the progress made.
“We are afraid that in the Assembly things will go backwards and they will start legislating against us,” said Rodriguez.
Ramos expected a backlash from the LGTQI community and told the media that his “decision is not against a person, not to harm anyone, but rather to fight against this system that has stigmatized the fact of being born a man.”
Rodriguez does not expect Ramos gender change will help his custody except for the extra publicity, which will not affect the outcome in court.
“The law doesn’t say anything about the best interests of children,” said Rodriguez.
“I understand that in his situation, in desperation, he chose to change the gender on the identity document. But no, it won’t have any effect.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
This man is brilliant. Let’s see any radical judge deny him now. I wonder if the trans community will support “her”?
