A man legally changed his gender to female attempting to gain custody of his two daughters, infuriating LGBTQ and transgender activists.

Ecuadorian Rene Salinas Ramos told the media that his “sex change” had nothing to do with his gender identity or sexuality, but because the Ecuadorian legal system gives the mother “preferred rights” in custody battles.

