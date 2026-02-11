Father says son shot 'like a stray dog' at Tumbler Ridge school

The father of one of the six students killed in the Tumbler Ridge school shooting says his son "was shot like a stray dog."Abel Mwansa made the comment in an emotional Facebook posting about his son, Abel."One day I came up with an idea that he should do home school but he cried that I love being at school," the grieving father wrote."He left home 10th Feb, 2026 saying when daddy comes bad (sic) from work tell him to come and pick me from church I will be attending youth meeting for he loved the Lord..""Not knowing that my son will be shot like a stray dog murdered in cold blood."The deceased found at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School include a 39-year-old female educator, three 12-year-old female students, and two male students aged 12 and 13.They were all killed by transgender man Jesse Van Rootselaar, who had earlier killed his mom and younger brother at the family home."My son I treasured the moment I spent with you, you were a great son still remains a great one to me. I wonder why you told your sister 4 days ago to sing a song in titled DIE WITH A SMILE I don't know what you meant and I don't think you died with a smile the pain of a bullet," Abel wrote."This cut is the deepest. LORD I THANK YOU FOR 12 YEARS 11 MONTHS WE SPENT WITH YOU, AND I KNOW GOD STILL LOVE US AND HE DIDN'T TAKE HIM BUT DEATH DID."