Fauci funded Wuhan lab research that sparked COVID, Gabbard alleges in document release

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has released what she describes as previously undisclosed communications and documents that she says show Dr. Anthony Fauci helped fund coronavirus research at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology and later influenced intelligence assessments about the origins of COVID-19.The release, announced Wednesday in Washington, D.C., alleges Fauci used his position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to direct millions of taxpayer dollars toward gain-of-function research involving bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan laboratory. Gabbard's office claims the research is now widely viewed as being linked to the lab leak believed by many to have triggered the global pandemic.Gabbard said the documents were uncovered during a year-long declassification review conducted under President Donald Trump's transparency initiative. According to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the review included testimony from intelligence community whistleblowers who alleged retaliation after challenging official conclusions about the virus's origins."The COVID-19 pandemic caused tremendous hardship and pain for millions of our fellow Americans and for countless people around the world," Gabbard said in a statement. "After years of lies, censorship, and cover-ups, the American people deserve transparency, truth, and accountability.".The newly released materials allege Fauci maintained close relationships with intelligence officials and played a significant role in shaping intelligence assessments regarding the origins of COVID-19. According to ODNI, Fauci recommended scientists funded through NIAID grants to advise intelligence agencies, helping influence conclusions that favoured a natural origin theory over a laboratory leak.Gabbard's office further alleges that intelligence analysts who supported the lab-leak hypothesis faced professional consequences, including marginalization and reduced promotion opportunities. The ODNI said multiple whistleblowers described a culture in which dissenting views were discouraged and evidence challenging official conclusions was suppressed.Among the most serious allegations is the claim that Fauci misled Congress during testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic in 2024. The released correspondence, according to ODNI, contradicts Fauci's sworn testimony when he denied knowledge of discussions with U.S. intelligence agencies concerning viral research related to COVID-19..The documents also allege Fauci promoted scientific research papers that intelligence officials later relied upon when assessing the origins of the virus. ODNI claims internal emails show intelligence analysts frequently incorporated recommendations from Fauci and his associates into official assessments.Gabbard has referred several whistleblower allegations to the Intelligence Community Inspector General for further review.Fauci has previously denied allegations that he funded research responsible for creating COVID-19 and has rejected claims that he intentionally misled lawmakers or the public regarding the pandemic's origins.The release comes amid continuing debate over whether COVID-19 originated through natural transmission from animals to humans or from an accidental laboratory leak in Wuhan, China. While several U.S. agencies have assessed that a lab leak is a plausible explanation, no consensus has been reached across the intelligence community regarding the virus's origin.