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Fauci funded Wuhan lab research that sparked COVID, Gabbard alleges in document release

A screenshot of Tulsi Gabbard announcing released documents revealing Dr. Anthony Fauci's involvment with the COVID-19 virus.
A screenshot of Tulsi Gabbard announcing released documents revealing Dr. Anthony Fauci's involvment with the COVID-19 virus. Tulsi Gabbard: X
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Tulsi Gabbard
Anthony Fauci
COVID-19
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Western Standard
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