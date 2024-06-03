Fauci told he 'belongs in prison' at US hearings into COVID

Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ripped into Anthony Fauci Monday, saying his medical licence should be “revoked” and he “belongs in prison.”The fired-up congresswoman accused Fauci of practicing “evil science” and refused to call him a doctor at a GOP-led House subcommittee hearing into the US COVID-19 response he led.Her questioning even led the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to confess that the mask mandate wasn’t based on science.Fauci, who retired in 2022 after five decades, was called to testify about the origins of the virus and the US response.Greene held up photos of Beagles tortured in medical experiments, school children in pods, and a maskless Fauci flouting his own mask mandate in public..Greene accused Fauci of making up the six-feet social distancing rule after he said the Centers for Disease of Control and Prevention came up with the guidance.“I didn’t say I made it up. I said it is not based in science and it just appeared,” said Fauci.Greene held up a photo of the dogs.The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Fauci oversaw gave $1.68 million to a Tunisia lab experiment in which 44 Beagle puppies were injected with disease-causing parasites.The puppies, their vocal cords slit to stop agonized howls, were locked in cages and eaten alive by sandflies. “What do dogs have to do with anything we’re talking about today,” said Fauci.Greene said that the dogs and children put in bubbles showed the kind science the institutes he ran valued.“Your repulsive evil science,” she said. “You know what this committee should be doing? We should be recommending you to be prosecuted. We should be writing a criminal referral because you should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity. You belong in prison, Dr Fauci.”“As a dog lover, I want to tell you this is disgusting and evil, what you signed off on, and these experiments that happened to Beagles paid for by the American taxpayer. And I want you to know that Americans don’t pay their taxes for animals to be tortured liked this.”“Do you think that's appropriate to the American people deserve to be abused like that Mr. Fauci, cause you're not doctor, you're Mr. Fauci,” she said.GOP Chairman Brad Wenstrup wasn’t much kinder to Fauci in his statement that opened the three-hour hearing.“Americans were aggressively bullied, shamed, and silenced for merely questioning or debating issues such as social distancing, masks, vaccines, or the origins of COVID,” said Wenstrup.“You took the position that you presented ‘the science’ and your words came across as final and as infallible in matters pertaining to the pandemic.”“You were the highest paid person in the government. This makes you more accountable to the people, not less.”“To be successful, our federal public health institutions must be accountable to the people again.”Fauci was criticized last month after the subcommittee reviewed more that 30,000 pages of subpoenaed emails from his former advisor Dr. David Morens.The subcommittee concluded the emails raised “serious questions” Fauci took part in a “conspiracy amongst the highest levels” of the NIH to hide official records related to the origins of COVID-19.Fauci delivered an opening statement that went on at length about his importance and credentials.He said certain things were “seriously distorted” and denied he meddled in pandemic origin research or influenced scientists who believed the virus came from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.“The accusation being circulated that I influenced the scientists to change their minds by bribing them with millions of dollars in grant money is absolutely false, and simply preposterous," he said.“The second issue is a false accusation that I tried to cover up the possibility that the virus originated from a lab. In fact, the truth is exactly the opposite.”He produced an email he wrote telling scientists to report any data to authorities.Democrat California Rep. Raul Ruiz rose to Fauci’s defence.“After 15 months, the select subcommittee does not possess a shred of evidence to substantiate these extreme allegations Republicans have levied against Dr. Fauci for nearly four years,” said Ruiz. Fauci’s then got emotional about continuing death threats he said he receives because of his role during the pandemic.“It is very troublesome to me. It is much more troublesome because they've involved my wife and my three daughters,” he said.