China America

Potential US sectors with China 

 Courtesy Territory of American Canada/Wikimedia Commons

Two people have been charged in connection with opening and operating a police station in lower Manhattan, NY, on behalf of the Chinese government. 

“The PRC (People’s Republic of China), through its repressive security apparatus, established a secret physical presence in New York City to monitor and intimidate dissidents and those critical of its government,” said United States Department of Justice (DOJ) National Security Division Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen in a Monday press release.  

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

Meanwhile in Canada they likely open more every month, with the blessings of Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.