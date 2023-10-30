FBI investigating jihad threats at New York university

The FBI is investigating a slew of antisemitic threats made on a Cornell University, Ithaca messaging board, or 'Greekrank page,' meant for fraternity and sorority students.The comments were discovered as officials were investigating antisemitic graffiti on a centre for Jewish students. “Watch out Jews, jihad is coming,” one message said. “Eliminate Jewish living from Cornell Campus,” another post reads. “Israel deserved 10/7,” someone else said. “I will bring an assault rifle to campus and shoot all you pig Jews,” another message reads. “Jews are human animals and deserve a pigs death.”“Liberation by any means. From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” reads yet another post. The comments included themes of rape, violence against women and other grotesque crimes, alongside the repeated use of the word 'pig' whilst referring to Jews, as per Daily Mail. The school’s Centre for Jewish Living was singled out by name, causing safety concerns for students who attend the building and its Kosher dining hall.It appears all the comments are from a single user who published under the name ‘hamas.’ Local police had the entire region of Ithaca on a threat alert Sunday night because certain targeted locations such as Cornell’s Centre for Jewish Living “were intentionally selected,” as per the Cornell Sun. They reported parents trying to convince their students to leave campus and others attempting to find different places to stay the night to feel safe.University President Martha E. Pollack announced she contacted the FBI after discovering the message, citing “a potential hate crime.”“Earlier today, a series of horrendous, antisemitic messages threatening violence to our Jewish community and specifically naming 104 West, the home of the Centre for Jewish Living, was posted on a website unaffiliated with Cornell,” Pollack wrote in a statement. “Law enforcement was immediately notified.”“Threats of violence are absolutely intolerable and we will work to ensure that the person or people who posted them are punished to the full extent of the law. Our immediate focus is on keeping the community safe; we will continue to prioritize that,” she said. In the meantime, Jewish students have been warned by the school’s Hillel to avoid the Centre for Jewish Living for the time being. “The Cornell University administration has been made aware of this concerning language and the Cornell University Police Department is monitoring the situation and is on site at 104 West to provide additional security as a precaution,” the statement reads. “At this time, we advise that students and staff avoid the building out of an abundance of caution.”The threats come after a number of anti-Israel incidents on campus at Cornell university. On October 26 the school was defaced with graffiti that said “F**k Israel,” “Israel is Fascist,” “Free Palestine,” and “Zionism equals racism.” A few days before that a professor called the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel “exhilarating” and “energizing.”The teacher has since taken a leave of absence.