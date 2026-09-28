FBI offers US$1 million reward for Bishnoi gang leader accused in 2023 Surrey killing

CALGARY — A man accused of ordering the 2023 killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, BC, has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, with a reward of up to US$1 million offered for information leading to his arrest.Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, should be considered armed and dangerous, Patrick Grandy, head of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office, said at a joint news conference with the RCMP on Monday.US prosecutors allege Singh helped lead the North American operations of the Bishnoi criminal organization. He and its imprisoned leader, Lawrence Bishnoi, are charged with ordering the June 18, 2023, shooting of Nijjar outside a Sikh temple in Surrey. The US indictment identifies the victim by the initials “H.S.N.” The allegations have not been proven in court. Singh also faces US charges tied to racketeering, extortion and drug trafficking. According to the FBI, he has lived in California and parts of Canada..U.S. indictment accuses Indian gang leaders of ordering 2023 assassination of Surrey Sikh activist Nijjar.“Singh should be considered armed and dangerous,” Grandy said. The FBI said Singh is the 543rd person added to its Ten Most Wanted list.The announcement follows Operation Hard Ball, a July crackdown on three India-based organized crime groups.US authorities said 37 people were charged across three indictments and 24 were arrested or already in custody.Prosecutors allege Bishnoi directed crimes across several countries from prison in India and relied on lieutenants, including Singh, to carry out the organization’s activities.The alleged crimes include killings, shootings, extortion and drug trafficking.Canada designated the Bishnoi organization a terrorist entity in September 2025. “His addition to the FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list speaks to the collective resolve to capture him,” RCMP Deputy Commissioner Lisa Moreland said Monday.“The RCMP is committed to continue working with partners in the FBI to bring Goldy Brar to justice.”