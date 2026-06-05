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‘FEAR OVER FACTS’: Coal Association fires back at Corb Lund’s anti-coal campaign

The Coal Association of Canada says Albertans have been presented with a one-sided picture of the coal industry as the signing period for country singer Corb Lund’s citizen-led anti-coal petition comes into its final stretch.
The Coal Association of Canada says Albertans have been presented with a one-sided picture of the coal industry as the signing period for country singer Corb Lund’s citizen-led anti-coal petition comes into its final stretch.Western Standard Files
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Janet Brown
Alberta Energy Regulator
Coal Mining
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Grassy Mountain Mine
Rina Blacklaws
Northback Holdings
metallurgical coal
Elk Valley
Coal mining eastern slopes
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valory resources
Blackstone
Coal Association of Canada
corb lund
water not coal
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