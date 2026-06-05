‘FEAR OVER FACTS’: Coal Association fires back at Corb Lund’s anti-coal campaign

CALGARY — The Coal Association of Canada says Albertans have been presented with a one-sided picture of the coal industry as the signing period for country singer Corb Lund’s citizen-led anti-coal petition comes into its final stretch.The Water Not Coal petition is seeking to force a referendum on legislation that would prohibit all future coal mining projects in the Eastern Slopes of the Rocky Mountains, including Northback Holdings’ proposed Grassy Mountain mine and Valory Resources’ proposed Blackstone project.Petition organizers must collect roughly 178,000 valid signatures before the June 10 deadline in order to trigger a province-wide referendum.Lund’s supporters argue that new coal projects would threaten water quality and wildlife habitat.However, critics are saying the campaign has relied on outdated information and fear-based messaging which does not reflect modern coal industry practices or regulations..Rina Blacklaws, vice-president of industry development for the Coal Association of Canada (CAC), said the debate on coal overlooks the fact that the projects specifically mentioned in Lund’s campaign involve metallurgical coal used for steelmaking rather than thermal coal used for power generation."While there are other ways to make steel, metallurgical coal is still the critical feedstock that supplies the steel industry," Blacklaws told the Western Standard."It currently makes over 70% of the world's steel, which is the most widely used metal."Steel remains one of the most widely used materials in the world for infrastructure construction, ranging from vehicles to hospitals, housing and bridges, among many other projects.“The production of steel is closely tied to modernization and so as we continue to modernize at a very fast pace, then in order to keep up, people are looking for the steel required for that modernization and therefore the feedstock required for the steel-making industry,” Blacklaws said.“That is why in many countries, including the US, it is designated as a critical mineral.”Blacklaws also challenged the notion that local communities overwhelmingly oppose new coal development.A 2025 Janet Brown poll showed that 60% of Albertans supported steelmaking coal being mined in Alberta, with that support rising to 74% when environmental protections are guaranteed..Blacklaws also pointed to the 2024 Crowsnest Pass referendum on the Grassy Mountain project, where 72% of locals supported the mine and voter turnout exceeded 50%.Supporters in the Pass see that project as a chance to revive well-paying jobs and curb the outflow of young workers to neighbouring BC, where mines continue to operate.She says coal exports generate approximately $10 billion annually for Canada and directly employ more than 10,000 workers.Those impacts are particularly significant in resource-dependent communities such as Crowsnest Pass, Grande Cache, Sparwood and Tumbler Ridge, as well as among Indigenous communities that have partnered with mining companies."[People in those communities] understand these projects would bring economic benefits to their area," Blacklaws said."They also understand that major resource development is in the hands of independent regulators and scientific experts, and they understand that this can be done responsibly and safely.”One of the central issues in the campaign has been selenium contamination, a naturally occurring element found in rock that can enter waterways if not properly managed.Water Not Coal supporters frequently cite selenium concerns stemming from coal mining operations in BC's Elk Valley..Blacklaws argues modern coal mining employs significantly different practices than those that created legacy selenium challenges decades ago.According to her, contemporary mine planning focuses first on preventing and mitigating selenium generation through measures such as rock-storage optimization and water capture systems.Water exposed to selenium-containing rock can then be tested and treated before being released back into “its natural environment.”“In modern times, selenium is managed through prevention and mitigation, but there are also treatment options as well,” she said.“Water treatment for selenium is done in many different sectors, not just the coal industry, but many different mining sectors.”The coal industry has increasingly pushed back against claims that future projects will inevitably damage downstream water users, arguing that detailed mine plans for projects such as Grassy Mountain and Blackstone have not yet been fully submitted for review to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER).Blacklaws said many of the claims being made by opponents are speculative because regulators have not yet had an opportunity to evaluate final project plans.“[Lund’s] campaign is based on fear over facts,” she said.“The reason I say that is because the facts have not been made public yet. For the two projects that he specifically named, the plans have not been submitted to the AER yet. So, how can we possibly say, ‘this is going to affect downstream users?’ We haven't seen those numbers.”“Let the project proponent submit the plan to the technical experts at the AER, and let's let the experts make a decision that's guided by science, evidence and a very rigorous regulatory review process.”