Critics of the Alberta Sovereignty Act say that like Quebec's Bill 101, which replaced Montreal with Toronto as Canada's business capital, the Act will cause a capital outflow from Alberta. Writer Michael Wagner argues that this will not be the case, the issue of resisting federal pressure being altogether different from forcing people to live and do business in a particular language.

Home sales recorded on the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) MLS System in February were 4,783 units, selling at an average price of $1,095, 617, up from 3,100 sales at an average of $1,038,668 in January.

The Toronto Region Real Estate Board (TRREB) notes February’s average price was an 18% decline from February 2022, as buyers didn’t reach as deeply into their wallets as they did a year ago.

