Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Investigations into federal conflicts of interest started again on Thursday as Konrad von Finckenstein, 78, a retired federal judge, was appointed the temporary Ethics Commissioner.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, ethics investigations had to stop for four months because of the vacancy.
“Mr. von Finckenstein has all the authorities vested in the Commissioner,” said spokesperson Melanie Rushworth. His appointment is for six months, pending Parliament’s selection of a new permanent Commissioner.
He is empowered to “provide independent direction and advice on conflict of interest matters,” said Rushworth.
Von Finckenstein is a former Competition Commissioner and Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission ex-chair.
As vice-president of the Internet Society Canada Chapter, he has frequently criticized cabinet attempts to regulate digital communications or “disinformation” on the internet.
“As you know, it’s a very touchy subject,” von Finckenstein testified on April 26 at the Senate Transport and Communications committee.
“What is disinformation to one person is not to another.”
“What is terrorism?” asked von Finckenstein.
“What is legitimate dissent? These are all very grey areas.”
The previous Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion retired on Feb. 14.
The person picked to take his place temporarily was Martine Richard, who decided not to continue in the role on April 19. She stepped down because lawmakers raised concerns she was related to Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc by marriage.
With no Commissioner, all ongoing investigations were paused.
“Our hands are tied until there is a new Commissioner,” Sandy Tremblay, director of corporate management in the Office of the Ethics Commissioner, testified on May 12 at the Commons Ethics committee.
“But you’re going to continue to conduct investigations?” asked Liberal MP Greg Fergus (Hull-Aylmer, QC).
“We cannot conduct any investigations currently,” replied Tremblay.
“We lay the groundwork, we do the preparatory work, but nothing can be started without a Commissioner.”
Only a Commissioner has the legal power to start investigations where someone might have broken the Conflict of Interest Act, as MPs were informed. Investigations can go back as far as five years from when a complaint was made.
“Take notes, keep receipts,” said Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville, ON).
The Office of the Commissioner since 2015 named nine members of the government caucus for breach of the Conflict of Interest Act or Conflict of Interest Code for MPs.
Violators were Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Finance Minister Bill Morneau, Minister LeBlanc, Trade Minister Mary Ng, MP James Maloney (Etobicoke-Lakeshore, ON), MP Joe Peschisolido (Steveston-Richmond East, BC), MP Yasmin Ratansi (Don Valley East, ON), MP Anita Vandenbeld (Ottawa West-Nepean, ON) and MP Greg Fergus (Hull-Aylmer, QC).
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.