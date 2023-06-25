3 people jumping
Image courtesy of Zachary Nelson on Unsplash

The Senate amended the Citizenship Act, allowing citizenship judges to carry out their responsibilities through “electronic means.” 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the department of Immigration declined to provide any comments following its proposal for immigrants to swear their allegiance to Canada by simply clicking a box on a federal website.

