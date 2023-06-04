Toronto airport

 

The National Airlines Council (NAC) said passengers should not expect faster airport screening despite a 33% increase in mandatory security fees. 

According to data, the fees, which are meant to pay for security costs, actually generate annual profits for the Canadian government.

rianc
rianc

This is what comes from Trudumb and his runaway deficits and growing debt. The government needs to fees and taxes, which in turn increases inflation. The Bank of Canada then raises interest rates to battle inflation caused by spend happy federal government.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Inflation. Created by you know who.

Raz
Raz

Our freedoms are being taken away by the tyrants, I'm just waiting for the dence public to notice.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

it is not just a cash grab. If you want to discourage travel, make it more expensive. If you want to take away discretionary spending, make the staples of living more expensive. At a certain point, when do we Canadians rise up and get rid of these WEF crooks masquerading as our federal politicians?

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

And another cash grab..wherever they can grab more..

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

The libs have to find the money someplace to pay for all the guns they’re taking from us and pay for Governor generals clothes

