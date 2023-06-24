COVID-19 Vaccine Needle

COVID-19 vaccine needle 

 Courtesy Towfiqu Barbhuiya on Unsplash

According to an internal memo from the Privy Council Office, Canadians concealed their vaccination status when questioned by federal pollsters. 

Researchers attributed this behaviour to the “social desirability” of claiming full compliance with public health orders, especially during a period when unvaccinated individuals faced restrictions on public services and the risk of potential job losses.

Public Hid Vax Status

northrungrader
northrungrader

Psychographic, boy the Liberal Party of Canada sure loves to make up words, and change word meanings, like rappateur and vaxxine.

Raz
Raz

Sounds like Canadians are censoring the Feds who are hellbent on censoring Canadians. 🤣

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

It is like nobody trusts the feds anymore...makes sense to me....

