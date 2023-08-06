Empty office

Empty office 

 Courtesy Craig Chivers/CBC

The department of Public Works suggested that up to half of all federal office buildings are unnecessary and could be sold, helping taxpayers to save money. 

Home Office

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, selling off these buildings is expected to take about 25 years as Public Works is the largest landowner in Canada.

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Freedom4me
Freedom4me

Pure liberal gaslighting, trying to appear like they are concerned about taxpayers' money. The libs know, that they probably won't be in power after the next election. They won't be fulfilling on this tripe. Talk is cheap. Not doing anything for their reign (of terror) has shown, where their real priorities have been and that's not been saving money.

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

AND - service levels are lower than ever before.

LOL (Little Old Lady)
LOL (Little Old Lady)

[thumbup] I have not been able to log in to Service Canada to change my banking information for weeks and the promised phone call within two business days is long overdue. Guess I will have to wait for the end of the month to find out if they are still able to process paper !

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Ha! Saving billions....what a farce. We've doubled the civil service in under 10 years (Trudeau). Now most of these these govt slackers are all 'working' from home?

Ha !!!!!!!

