Fed gov’t found housing for 277 vets in four years

Records showed a federal aid program for homeless veterans provided shelter for 277 veterans over four years, only a small fraction of the actual need for such assistance.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Department of Veterans Affairs stated the program prioritizes former soldiers, sailors and aircrew members.“Canada’s National Housing Strategy prioritizes the housing needs of the most vulnerable populations in Canada, including veterans, by building new affordable housing,” the department wrote in an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the Commons. “Veterans can benefit from the many National Housing Strategy initiatives.”Despite the approvals, records indicate only 137 homeless veterans were provided with shelter last year and the number was as low as 10 in other years. Additionally, the program was only in operation in three provinces, Alberta, Ontario and New Brunswick.“According to the most recent estimate, there are more than 2,600 veterans who experience homelessness annually,” said the Inquiry. “This estimate is derived from a combination of shelter data and point-in-time surveys of people experiencing homelessness.”Figures were requested by New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan (Vancouver East, BC), who asked “How many purpose-built, accessible and affordable housing units have been built or procured to specifically address homelessness of former members of the Canadian Armed Forces?”The department of veterans affairs operates an Emergency Fund paying $2,500 grants to homeless ex-military. On May 3, the department estimated that a few of Canada’s 461,235 veterans were homeless. “The estimated overall number of shelter users, including veterans, has declined,” the Senate National Finance committee wrote.Some 1,905 to 2,400 veterans were annual shelter users, said the department. “Some people who experience homelessness do not access shelters,” it acknowledged..The $2,500 grant program is intended as emergency aid for penniless veterans “facing an emergency that threatens their health and well-being,” including lack of food or shelter. The program has been oversubscribed for the past five years.“Every year since the program started in 2018, the demand for the Fund has been more than the $1 million in annual funding,” said a department briefing note Veterans Emergency Fund. Costs last year were $1,060,000.In a 2021 audit of the program, it was found that out of 2,576 appeals for funding made over two years, a total of 1,902 were approved.Most payments were issued within two days “for necessities such as food, clothing, shelter, medical care or expenses not otherwise covered,” wrote auditors.A review of case files revealed the majority of veterans who applied for emergency aid were unmarried men under the age of 50. Among these applicants, 59% were either homeless or had “underlying addiction or mental health issues.”“There’s this notion that we’re going to get everybody off the street,” General (Ret’d) Walter Natynczyk, then-deputy minister, said in a 2020 testimony at the Commons Veterans Affairs committee. “Some veterans aren’t ready. Some veterans don’t want to be connected to their families yet.”“They migrate to Vancouver Island and camp out in the bush,” said Natynczyk. “We’re looking for them with the Royal Canadian Legion and Vets Canada so that when they’re ready, they can come in.”