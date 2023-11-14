Fed gov’t refuses to release COVID-19 pandemic audits, reports

The department of health conducted over 20 internal audits and reports regarding mismanagement during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have not made them available to the public, according to records.Data “revealed critical weaknesses and gaps,” said a department memo.“The pandemic revealed critical weaknesses and gaps in Canada’s emergency preparedness and management posture,” said a November 1 memo Ministerial Briefing Volume 1. “A preliminary analysis of key reports and studies identified key themes which point to areas of improvement.”The memo said “over 21 relevant internal Public Health Agency audits, evaluations and reports” had been completed. Only one has been disclosed to date, in 2020, to the Commons Health committee.“There are and continue to be lessons for everyone in Canada and around the world from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a July 1 health department memo Pocket Book. “We continue to take stock of the lessons learned so that we are well positioned and prepared to respond to future health emergencies.”On October 23, the Liberals rejected conducting a public inquiry into COVID-19 mismanagement. MPs on the Commons Health committee voted against a proposal by the NDP for a judicial inquiry under the Inquiries Act.The one internal audit disclosed to date, a September 30, 2020, report Lessons Learned from the Public Health Agency of Canada’s COVID-19 Response, said the Agency lacked “the needed breadth and expertise to lead complex files.” According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the then-president of the Agency Tina Namiesniowski resigned from her position, which paid $273,000 per year, just 12 days before the audit was finished.Auditors wrote Namiesniowski lacked “timely key information she needed to oversee and administer Agency activities and responses,” lacked “clear prioritization,” and lacked “a clear understanding of who is leading which file.”Lessons Learned cited “confusion” at the Agency, “limited public health expertise,” and “no clear understanding” of how to compile data. “Data are critical as key players involved in the COVID-19 response rely on data to inform their decisions,” said the report.Documents revealed that before the pandemic, the Public Health Agency disposed of millions of masks, medical gowns, and other supplies meant to be kept for emergencies. Additionally, the Agency provided inaccurate information to the cabinet about its ability to respond to emergencies.The Auditor General, in a March 25, 2021, report Pandemic Preparedness said the Agency “underestimated the potential impact of the virus” and repeatedly downplayed the risk. The Canadian Medical Association, Canadian Nurses Association, and Canadian Public Health Association all openly criticized the Agency.“We were caught flat-footed,” Dr. Sandy Buchman, then-president of the Medical Association, testified at a 2020 hearing of the Commons Health committee.