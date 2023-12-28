Fed gov’t researching ‘climate considerations’ for climate refugees

The immigration department stated it is researching to assess whether climate refugees may attempt to enter Canada in the future.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the report said current Canadian law does not recognize "climate considerations" as legitimate grounds for claiming refugee status.“Canada is investing in projects that aim to strengthen data and evidence related to climate mobility in order to deepen our understanding of who is on the move and people’s considerations in deciding whether to move,” the immigration department wrote the Senate National Finance committee. “Thorough understanding of why people move can help inform policy-making, including the development of adequate local solutions.”The department noted under the 1951 Geneva Refugee Convention that refugees are narrowly defined as people who “cannot return home due to a well-founded fear of prosecution based on race, religion, political opinion, nationality or being part of a social group.”Under Parliament’s Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, a refugee is “a person who cannot return to their country as they may face danger of torture, risk to their life or risk of cruel and unusual treatment or punishment.”“These are the only factors recorded as the basis of an individual claim for protection,” the department wrote senators. “Only these factors can serve as the basis of a decision by the Immigration and Refugee Board to grant protection. Canada does not track data related to climate considerations.” Under current law, there are “no provisions that specifically link environmental conditions to crossing international borders,” it said.The report was prompted by questioning from Senator Rosa Galvez (QC) at an October 31 finance committee hearing. Galvez had asked immigration department managers for “any numbers in terms of how many people who are seeking asylum are coming because they are escaping drastic, penalizing environmental conditions in their countries.”“The government is building a modern immigration system that will position Canada to compete on the global stage for the world’s best talent,” testified Nathalie Manseau, chief financial officer with the immigration department. “But sometimes these people are farmers,” replied Galvez.In 2016, Policy Horizons Canada, a Privy Council think tank, published a report suggesting Canada could become a preferred destination for climate refugees in the future.“Canada has the opportunity to become a preferred destination for climate refugees as well as companies trying to reduce their supply chain exposure to the risks of climate change,” said the report Canada 2030: Scan of Emerging Issues – Sustainability.“Extreme drought, rising food insecurity and water scarcity in some regions of the world may have important impacts over the next 10 to 15 years including regional conflicts, spread of disease and viruses and rising commodity prices,” said Canada 2030. “Even companies are evaluating their exposure to the rise in extreme weather events.”