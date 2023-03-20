Cheque and pen
Image courtesy of Money Knack on Unsplash

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the federal government’s new payroll system cost taxpayers approximately $685 million in back pay and more is still owed. The federal government is figuring out the total cost of the Phoenix Pay System (PPS) failure, which started in 2016.

Phoenix pay system

“To date, approximately $685 million has been paid in damages relating to the Phoenix Pay System,” said a Nov. 21 briefing note for Treasury Board President Mona Fortier.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

GreatWhite
GreatWhite

And the IBM Phoenix payroll system chugs along making mistakes all the time and consuming vast amounts of money to fix it. No replacement in sight.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

As the old Soviet saying goes, 'You pretend to pay me, I pretend to work'.

Your civil service in action......

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

70 million times 8 years equals $560 million in savings using Phoenix. Sure sounds like Trudeau math to me.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.