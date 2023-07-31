Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The department of Transport is assessing whether there is a “need for adjustments” of the $5,000 rebates offered to electric vehicle (EV) buyers, according to a briefing note.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, a program in the United States provides almost double the rebate amount.
“Transport Canada will continue to monitor zero emission vehicle results and assess the need for adjustments to the program to ensure it is meeting its objectives,” said the note Incentives for Zero Emission Vehicles Program.
“On suggesting the program should match the incentive amounts provided by the US Electric Vehicle Tax Credit, we continue to monitor developments.”
“The United States is offering a clean vehicle tax credit that would provide eligible individuals with up to US$7,500 or approximately CDN$9,600 off an eligible new vehicle and up to US$4,000 or CDN$5,100 of an eligible used vehicle,” said the note.
Cabinet in 2019 introduced rebates of up to $5,000. Some 185,000 rebates have been paid to date. The program expires in 2025 at a budgeted cost of $1.7 billion.
According to research conducted by the Privy Council in 2022, Canadians have different opinions about the program, with some supporting it and others not.
“Most participants were aware of the Government of Canada’s target to make all new cars sold in Canada zero-emission vehicles by 2035,” said a pollsters’ report.
“While some strongly supported this commitment in terms of its impact on the environment, several were concerned.”
“Several worried about the cost to purchase a zero-emission vehicle presuming it could be prohibitive for many consumers,” said the report Continuous Qualitative Data Collection of Canadians’ Views.
“Others opposed any government intervention in the marketplace, especially if it resulted in reduced choice for consumers.”
Currently, EVs make up 5% of the vehicles on the road. The government has set sales targets for the future, aiming for 20% of vehicles to be electric by 2026, 60% by 2030, and 100% by 2035.
In a 2020 submission to the Commons Environment committee, the Transport department confirmed two provinces, British Columbia and Québec, accounted for most sales.
“The figures we have are 48% in the province of Québec, 30% in British Columbia and 17% in Ontario,” testified Megan Nichols, director general of Environmental Policy at the Transport department.
British Columbia offers a rebate of up to $4,000 per vehicle for electric cars. In Québec, the rebate is $7,000. However, Ontario cancelled its subsidy that provided rebates of up to $14,000 in 2018.
According to the New Motor Vehicle Registrations report by Statistics Canada on July 21, 2022, it was found that 59% of plug-in electric and hybrid vehicles were registered in three cities, Vancouver, Toronto, and Montréal.
(7) comments
If EV vehicles made economic sense to an owner, they would not need rebates. If I paid 20k more for an EV over gas, I would do so thinking it was a worthwhile purchase that would benefit me over the lifespan of the vehicle. But that is not the case at all. They cost more, depreciate more and after 4-5 years will need new battery...a mere 15-30k. And used battery, well portions may be recycled, majority not.
Huge portions of the cost of maintaining roads is from fuel revenues. EV's weigh more making them harder on the roads, and no fuel revenues so will taxed increase for the rest of us?
They need to have a charge for EV vehicles to replace the revenues lost by lack of fuel taxes paid every year at registration renewal time...want good roads, we all need to pay our fair share one way or another....
You can give me one and I still wouldn’t drive it. Enough with this climate scam bull
Nothing says love like having to buy it. If EVs are so darn well liked, why do they have to give 10,000.00 bribes to purchase one? Personally, living in the “sticks” as I do, you couldn’t give me one I’ve those fire starting, useless things for free.
EV's are not clean, green, safe, reliable or cheap. Only eco-idiots buy them.
Instead of taxpayer funded subsidies, purchasers of EV's should face a $25G surcharge for the drain they create on the electrical grid and the fact that the batteries are toxic waste.
I would never in any circumstance buy a used EV. The first thing to go would be the battery, which I understand costs about $10,000 to replace.
Not even close . . . try $20,000 plus Installation . . .
An EV sitting New in the Showroom has a Karbon Footprint much larger than a ICV . . . the ICV does not Equal the New EV till you drive it for 100,000 kms . . . only the Govt could be this dumb . . . and of course NO Plan to Recycles the Toxic Batteries.
Take your electric car-bomb and stick it where the sun don't shine.
