EV Charging
The department of Transport is assessing whether there is a “need for adjustments” of the $5,000 rebates offered to electric vehicle (EV) buyers, according to a briefing note. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, a program in the United States provides almost double the rebate amount.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(7) comments

Alterego64
Alterego64

If EV vehicles made economic sense to an owner, they would not need rebates. If I paid 20k more for an EV over gas, I would do so thinking it was a worthwhile purchase that would benefit me over the lifespan of the vehicle. But that is not the case at all. They cost more, depreciate more and after 4-5 years will need new battery...a mere 15-30k. And used battery, well portions may be recycled, majority not.

Huge portions of the cost of maintaining roads is from fuel revenues. EV's weigh more making them harder on the roads, and no fuel revenues so will taxed increase for the rest of us?

They need to have a charge for EV vehicles to replace the revenues lost by lack of fuel taxes paid every year at registration renewal time...want good roads, we all need to pay our fair share one way or another....

guest435
guest435

You can give me one and I still wouldn’t drive it. Enough with this climate scam bull

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Nothing says love like having to buy it. If EVs are so darn well liked, why do they have to give 10,000.00 bribes to purchase one? Personally, living in the “sticks” as I do, you couldn’t give me one I’ve those fire starting, useless things for free.

guest50
guest50

EV's are not clean, green, safe, reliable or cheap. Only eco-idiots buy them.

Instead of taxpayer funded subsidies, purchasers of EV's should face a $25G surcharge for the drain they create on the electrical grid and the fact that the batteries are toxic waste.

grandview.67
grandview.67

I would never in any circumstance buy a used EV. The first thing to go would be the battery, which I understand costs about $10,000 to replace.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Not even close . . . try $20,000 plus Installation . . .

An EV sitting New in the Showroom has a Karbon Footprint much larger than a ICV . . . the ICV does not Equal the New EV till you drive it for 100,000 kms . . . only the Govt could be this dumb . . . and of course NO Plan to Recycles the Toxic Batteries.

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

Take your electric car-bomb and stick it where the sun don't shine.

