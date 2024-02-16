Fed study finds inflation far more pressing for Canadians than climate programs

In-house confidential research conducted by the Privy Council found Canadians are far more worried about inflation than expensive climate change programs, according to Blacklock's Reporter..Danielle Smith pens letter to Canadian senators: 'Food is not a luxury - it is a basic necessity!'.Despite Canadians expressing their concern about being able to make ends meet amid the rising inflation on fuel, groceries and housing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government are hiking the carbon tax again as of April 1. .Trudeau touts carbon tax while burning 40 tons of CO2 in one flight to San Fran.The censored report, called Applying Behavioural Science To The Government Of Canada’s Climate Action, obtained through Access To Information by Blacklock’s Reporter, shows the rising cost of living has dampened public support for the Trudeau Liberals’ climate agenda. It found Canadians are not willing to pay more than a 10% premium on products and services..WATCH: Trudeau's carbon tax forces second-generation Alberta farmer to give up family farm. “Competing factors like inflation have moderated the attention paid to climate change,” said the report. Canadians are willing to pay only “a small premium in support of this.” A quarter of respondents (23%) “would not pay anything more for products and services that help limit climate change,” said the report. “Half of respondents, (49%), are willing to pay a pro-climate premium of 1% to 10%” the government report states. Focus groups were asked, “How much more if anything would you be able or willing to pay for products and services that help limit climate change?” to which 25% of respondents said 1% to 5% and 24% of people said, 6% to 10%.”“Perceived cost is the biggest barrier,” wrote researchers. “More than two thirds of respondents, 69%, strongly or somewhat agree that environmentally friendly options are too expensive compared to alternatives.”“Just 58% of Canadians believe climate change is a threat that requires urgent action,” said the report. “Only 30% strongly agree climate change will harm them personally. And only 28% strongly agree they have personally experienced the effects of climate change.”“Those who are unwilling to make changes mainly believe other people or other countries should take action first, or that individual action will have little impact,” said the report. “One quarter (27%) say they are already doing enough.”Canadians in the study cited cost barriers in the climate agenda, such as the high expense of “ownership of electric and hybrid vehicles,” wrote researchers. Ownership of zero emission cars was highest in households with income over $200,000, it said.The 2022 Behavioural Science report was commissioned by the Trudeau Liberals following a 2021 Department of Environment report, called the National Issues Report, projecting climate programs would cost billions.“Future climate change costs for Canada will be high,” it stated. “There is abundant research indicating current efforts to adapt are insufficient in the face of rapidly accumulating social and economic losses from current and future climate change impacts.”“The research also demonstrates the window for taking action to reduce increasingly severe impacts is rapidly closing,” it said.