Fed study shows Canadians confused, skeptical about climate change

A federal study obtained through Access to Information by Blacklock’s Reporter shows Canadians have mixed feelings about climate change, but the predominant response is “confusion."The in-house study, conducted by the Privy Council and called Revealing Canadians’ Distinct Beliefs And Attitudes Towards Climate Change, found 20% of Canadians are uninterested in climate change. Researchers also noted people’s position on climate change does not appear to be correlated with religion or other socio-demographic factors. Canadians are a “diverse group” on climate issues, the 2023 report states. “Patterns are not easily observable when looking at national averages or breakdowns by socio-demographic characteristics.”According to the Privy Council, the behavioural research study was commissioned to understand why some Canadians accepted programs such as the carbon tax, while others resisted. “The Government of Canada has ambitious climate-related targets for mitigation adaptation and clean growth,” wrote researchers. “Success depends in part on how Canadians respond.”“Behavioural science research has shown that peoples' beliefs and attitudes towards climate change and the environment shape their intention to take or support pro-climate action,” the report states. “Ultimately we identified five segments of Canadians representing five unique ways in which Canadians respond to the issue of climate change,” the document reads, adding the five segments applied regardless of gender, income, ethnicity or home province..• 37% of Canadians are “confused,” “less anxious” but “worried about climate change”• 25% are “highly anxious,” “worried,” “willing to make changes” and the “most committed to action on climate change”• 18% are “ambivalent,” “confused,” “willing to make changes but not leading the charge”• 13% are “indifferent” with a “slight belief in climate change,” “the most neutral group”;• 7% are “resistant,” “unconcerned with climate change” and “less likely to support any initiatives.”“The better we understand outcomes of interest related to government initiatives the better we can design policies, programs and communications to account for Canadians’ diverse circumstances and meet their needs,” concluded researchers. The cost of conducting the study was not disclosed, nor were directives laid out for how the Privy Council would put findings into practice.