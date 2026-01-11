Federal agency asks Canadians how much they’d pay to save Lake Winnipeg

The Canada Water Agency is asking Canadians how much they would be willing to spend to preserve Lake Winnipeg, one of the world’s largest freshwater lakes, as part of a new study aimed at guiding federal conservation efforts. The agency says the research is necessary to provide “tangible information” for decision-making, though it has not specified a dollar target.The survey will focus on public willingness to spend to protect or restore water quality in the Canadian portion of the Lake Winnipeg Basin, including Lake Winnipeg and Lake of the Woods. Blacklock's Reporter said about seven million people live in the watershed.“The Water Agency is working to improve the water quality and ecosystem health of Lake Winnipeg,” the agency said in a contractor notice. “To inform efforts, the Agency requires a comprehensive, locally grounded understanding of the public’s preference for supporting water quality improvements.”Lake Winnipeg has suffered from decades of agricultural runoff, which the Manitoba Department of Environment says has contributed to more frequent and severe algae blooms. .The lake is officially ranked the 10th largest freshwater lake on Earth.Asking Canadians to place an economic value on conservation is unusual but not unprecedented. In 2025, the Department of Fisheries commissioned a survey to determine Canadians’ willingness to spend to protect endangered fish species, though results were never released. That study aimed to help estimate the benefits of protecting species for which official listing decisions had not yet been made.Federal notices have long acknowledged that the value of conservation is often intangible. A 2020 cabinet legal notice extending protection to Manitoba’s Red-Headed Woodpecker said many people derive well-being simply from knowing a species exists, noting society places “substantial value on vulnerable species and especially charismatic, symbolic or emblematic species.”