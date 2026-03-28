Federal agency spent $37.8M on emissions cuts without tracking results report

A federally funded clean energy agency spent tens of millions of taxpayer dollars on emissions reduction efforts without properly measuring whether those efforts actually worked, according to an internal evaluation.Blacklock's Reporter says the report into the Clean Energy Innovation Research Centre found the organization, which operates under the National Research Council Canada, failed to systematically track its impact on greenhouse gas reductions despite spending $37.8 million in a single year.Auditors said the Centre lacks a clear role within Canada’s broader clean energy landscape, raising concerns about focus, accountability and effectiveness. While the agency supports research into net zero energy, critical minerals and industrial decarbonization, the evaluation found little evidence tying its work to measurable emissions outcomes.“The Centre does not systematically measure its contributions to greenhouse gas emission reductions,” the report stated, noting that emissions data was inconsistent or absent altogether.Instead, staff often relied on anecdotal evidence, such as lab testing or client estimates, rather than concrete metrics. “Emissions are not consistently measured,” auditors wrote, adding the agency lacks any standardized method to evaluate its performance against national climate targets..The report also paints a picture of internal dysfunction, with fewer than 50% of employees saying communication from senior management was effective or that decisions were made in a timely manner. Staff cited unclear direction, confusion in developing research proposals and inefficiencies that led to multiple submissions for the same funding in hopes one would be approved.The findings echo broader concerns raised by the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, which previously warned Ottawa’s climate spending lacks coordination and measurable outcomes.A 2019 Treasury Board review identified 45 separate clean technology programs spread across 11 departments and agencies, concluding the federal system has weak capacity to define goals, set targets and monitor environmental impacts.“There is no clear guidance to support decisions by programs,” the review found, adding that federal spending on clean technology amounts to a patchwork of individual decisions with no overarching strategy.The report warned that without consistent tracking or accountability, the cumulative impact of billions in public spending on clean technology remains unclear, with no reliable way to determine whether taxpayers are getting results.