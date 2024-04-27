Federal airport screeners foresee surge in travel, no assurances on wait times

Amidst expectations of a significant surge in air travel over the next year, federal airport screeners are cautious about promising reductions in wait times for passengers, says Blacklock's Reporter.This projection follows a notable 33% increase in mandatory fees levied on travellers to cover security costs.In a report presented to parliament, managers acknowledged the aviation industry's desire for more ambitious wait time service levels even before the pandemic introduced unprecedented challenges. While the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) claimed that, on average, 89% of passengers wait less than 15 minutes in security lineups, it cautioned that longer wait times are inevitable during peak periods. However, specific worst-case wait times at individual airports were not disclosed.The Authority's Summary Of The 2024 To 2028 Corporate Plan anticipates a considerable rise in air travel, with projections indicating that 74.4 million travellers will utilize federally-regulated airports this year alone, marking an increase of 3.2 million from the previous year. This trend is expected to continue in the subsequent years, with passenger volumes forecasted to rise steadily.Travellers are obligated to pay an Air Travelers Security Charge, with fees increased by 33% by cabinet last May. These charges, introduced in 2002 following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, aim to finance security enhancements. Despite this increase, figures reveal a net annual profit of 12% at pre-inflation rates.The Authority's last Annual Report to Parliament acknowledged significant challenges in wait time service levels during the pandemic, attributing them to labour shortages. This decline in service prompted calls from the Commons transport committee in 2022 to address issues at airports, with Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman highlighting concerns over long lineups.A 2016 statutory review conducted by former Liberal industry minister David Emerson, criticized the existing state of security screening services at Canadian airports. The review highlighted insufficient capacity to meet demand, declining performance and lengthening queues, underscoring the urgent need to address these issues for the benefit of travellers and tourism stakeholders.