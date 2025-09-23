Federal anti-hate group hiring journalist to target critics

A federally funded advocacy group co-founded by cabinet advisor Amira Elghawaby is advertising for a “journalist” whose job will be to generate news items about political opponents it labels far right. Blacklock's Reporter says targets of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network have included former premiers and Catholic groups.The Network, which has received $908,000 in federal grants since 2020, claims it is “independent and non-partisan.” Federal subsidies were earmarked for studying the far right, promoting anti-hate activities, and countering Canadian hate groups, though officials have refused to release the research under Access To Information requests.The group confirmed it is now hiring what it calls an “investigative journalist” to produce stories for mainstream outlets. .In a LinkedIn post, management said the role is meant to supply or co-produce content with other reporters. The full-time job, remote with some travel, pays $60,000 plus benefits and three weeks’ vacation. Applicants do not need media credentials or postsecondary education.According to the job posting, stories will focus on groups the Network classifies as “neo-Nazism,” “Christian nationalism,” “male supremacist movements,” “anti-LGBTQ movements” and others.Elghawaby, a Toronto Star contributor who now serves as Ottawa’s $191,000-a-year Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia, co-founded the Network. Its campaigns have previously targeted ex-premiers Bill Vander Zalm of B.C. and Brian Peckford of Newfoundland and Labrador for opposing vaccine mandates, and even questioned why an Ottawa convention centre rented space to Catholics attending a pro-life march.“Our mission is to inspire independent advocacy and activism to disrupt and compete with far right movements,” managers said, describing their work as a mix of news, investigations, toolkits, workshops and direct engagement with policymakers and journalists.