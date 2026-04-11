Federal audit questions $194M Nutrition North subsidy as food prices remain high in remote communities

A federal review is casting doubt on whether Ottawa’s $194.3 million grocery subsidy program is actually lowering food prices in northern communities, raising concerns about accountability and results.The evaluation, conducted by the Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, found there is no clear evidence the Nutrition North subsidy is being passed on to consumers at the checkout. While internal estimates suggested discounts of between 67 cents and 98 cents per dollar spent, auditors noted those figures were based on modelling rather than verified shelf prices.“The persistence of high shelf prices has led to continued distrust of the program’s performance among consumers,” the report stated, highlighting a gap between how the program measures success and what residents actually experience.The Nutrition North Canada initiative focuses on improving access to food by subsidizing shipments to 125 remote communities, but the report said it lacks a clear benchmark for affordability. Without defined targets, auditors warned it is difficult to determine whether the program is achieving meaningful results..Food costs in Northern regions remain significantly higher than in Southern Canada, with households spending up to 40% of disposable income on groceries compared to about 11% for urban residents. Even before recent inflation, staple items carried steep price tags, including double-digit costs for basic goods like potatoes, milk and bottled water.The report also noted subsidy rates are not routinely adjusted for inflation, further complicating efforts to measure effectiveness over time.Launched in 2011 to replace the former Food Mail Program, Nutrition North provides payments directly to retailers rather than consumers, with the expectation savings will be reflected in lower prices. However, the evaluation found limited transparency in how those savings are applied.Federal officials signalled changes may be coming, with reforms expected in 2026. Proposed measures include collecting community-level price data, strengthening enforcement rules for retailers and introducing penalties or suspensions for non-compliance.The department also said it will explore options such as supply chain coordination, food-sharing initiatives and infrastructure spending aimed at improving affordability across participating communities.