Federal audit questions immigration program admitting foreign artists and comedians to Canada

An internal Immigration Department review is questioning whether Canada's self-employed immigration stream for artists, performers and athletes still serves a meaningful purpose after admitting thousands of applicants despite unclear objectives and modest economic results.Blacklock's Reporter says the evaluation, released through Access to Information, concluded the Self-Employed Persons Program lacks a clearly defined policy goal and is "no longer fit for purpose" within Canada's economic immigration system."The program's purpose is ambiguous," the report stated.According to the review, the program was intended to attract self-employed immigrants who "will make a significant contribution to the cultural or athletic life of Canada." However, auditors said the department has never defined what constitutes a "significant contribution" or identified which cultural or athletic priorities the program is meant to support.Between 2014 and 2024, Canada admitted 7,785 people through the program.The largest share of successful applicants came from China, accounting for 31% of admissions, followed by Iran at 14% and India at 7%.Many applicants listed occupations in the creative and performing arts, including painters, sculptors, photographers, coaches, actors and comedians.The evaluation found the program's broad mandate has resulted in inconsistent interpretations among officials."Evidence suggested the program's vaguely defined objectives and lack of measurable outcomes have led to varied interpretations of its purpose," the report said.While auditors concluded participants generated "meaningful social and cultural value" through work in the arts, culture and sports sectors, they found their economic impact was limited..Median employment income among participants was just $19,500, and most settled in Toronto or Vancouver.Although relatively few recipients relied on social assistance — about 3% after five years in Canada — the report found many struggled to establish stable employment.The evaluation also highlighted growing administrative problems.Officials reported a backlog of roughly 11,000 applications, processing times approaching four years and refusal rates reaching as high as 81%.The report noted the immigration stream was originally designed as an economic immigration pathway for self-employed foreign nationals but gradually evolved into a specialized program focused on artists and athletes.Auditors said the department has never clearly explained that shift."Its intent remains unclear," the report stated, adding that managers had not "clearly articulated or communicated" the rationale behind the program.Immigration officials agreed the program should undergo further review."While many interviewees offered interpretations of the program's purpose, there was consensus that its underlying policy intent lacks clarity," the evaluation concluded. "Evidence suggested the program's vaguely defined objectives and lack of measurable outcomes have led to varied interpretations of its purpose."