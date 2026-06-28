Federal auditors slam $120 million meat inspection digitization project

Federal auditors have concluded a $120 million project intended to modernize meat inspections instead left inspectors doing more paperwork, raising questions about how the Canadian Food Inspection Agency spent 15 years developing a digital system that many employees say does not work as promised.Blacklock's Reporter says an internal evaluation found the agency’s Digital Service Delivery Platform has created duplicate work for inspectors, with most continuing to rely on handwritten notes before later re-entering the same information electronically.“This results in a duplication of work, thereby decreasing efficiency,” auditors wrote in the Evaluation Of The Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s Digitization Of Service Delivery Through The Digital Service Delivery Platform. “This issue will be complex to resolve.”The CFIA launched the digitization initiative in 2011 with the goal of moving inspection records online and equipping inspectors with electronic tablets that could be used during inspections of slaughterhouses and other federally regulated food facilities. The project was completed in 2018 but was not formally audited until this year.According to the report, inspectors gave the platform an overall satisfaction rating of just 5.5 out of 10.Auditors found the realities of meat-processing facilities made the technology difficult to use. During site visits and inspections, evaluators observed that carrying a tablet while complying with strict hand-washing and sanitization protocols was impractical.The report also cited noisy work environments, fluctuating temperatures and unreliable internet access as barriers to using the system effectively in the field.“During these hands-on experiences, the evaluation team observed that while not impossible, it would be extremely difficult to carry a tablet during an inspection due to hand washing and sanitizing requirements,” the report stated..Rather than entering information directly into the platform, most inspectors continue to write notes by hand and upload the data later.The evaluation found 78% of users do not enter information into the system while conducting inspections, opting instead to record observations on paper and complete data entry after returning to a CFIA office.“Consequently there is a duplication of effort and extra time spent to complete data entry,” auditors wrote.The original objective was to provide inspectors with instant access to inspection procedures, compliance histories and case files while allowing them to upload evidence and findings directly from inspection sites.However, only 17% of respondents agreed the platform delivers on those promises.Employee dissatisfaction was widespread. The report found 52% of surveyed users said they were not satisfied with the platform.The evaluation did not explain why front-line inspectors were not consulted before the system was developed and rolled out nationwide.